📝 CT Mirror Explains
Finding answers to big questions in Connecticut. CT Mirror Explains is an ongoing effort to distill our wide-ranging reporting into a “what you need to know” format.
Ned Lamont, the governor of Connecticut, is campaigning on his record of managing CT’s budget and reducing debt. Here’s what you need to know.
More in CT Mirror Explains
While regionalizing health care improves the bottom line for Connecticut’s hospitals, it leaves patients farther away from medical care.
The state is trying to address police officers’ conduct by requiring body cams and tracking excessive use of force and racial disparities in policing.
Connecticut has launched the Premium Pay Program and COVID-19 Relief Fund for essential workers during the pandemic. Here are the details.
Connecticut’s advanced manufacturers need more workers as they expand. Training programs are available, but Gen Z is hesitant.
The Killingly Board of Education refused the grant-funded center in a vote mired in politics. Now the state of Connecticut is involved.
The Connecticut Clean Air Act aims to use clean transportation as a means for addressing climate change. What’s in the law?
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.