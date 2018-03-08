Leaders of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee confirmed Tuesday they will hold a public hearing this month on the so-called “bond-lock” process scheduled to begin May 15. Continue Reading →
Angel Arce to resign from General Assembly
State Rep. Angel Arce, D-Hartford, under fire from legislative leaders and the governor for an inappropriate exchange of text messages with a teenaged girl, intends to resign his General Assembly seat, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said Wednesday.
Filed under: Politics, Angel Arce
CT Lottery could smooth spiking teacher pension contributions
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's push to smooth out spiking state contributions to the teachers' pension may hinge on a new proposal to dedicate lottery assets to the cash-starved retirement benefit fund.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Schools/Child Welfare, Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Teachers Retirement System
Plan to revitalize CT runs into doubters of all persuasions
A much-anticipated report on stabilizing state finances and jump-starting Connecticut's economy isn't likely to get far before legislators adjourn in early May to run for re-election.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Labor, Politics, Regional Planning, Transportation, Urban Development, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
State tax overhaul key to plan to revitalize CT
A state panel recommended a dramatic shift in state tax burdens Thursday from wealthy income taxpayers onto businesses and consumers as part of a sweeping plan to stabilize government finances and jump-start the economy.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Labor, Land Use, Politics, Regional Planning, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, estate tax
Kennedy won’t seek re-election in 12th Senate District
Senator Ted Kennedy, Jr., D-Branford, announced tonight that he will not seek re-election for a new term as state senator for Connecticut's 12th District, saying that he will expand his efforts to safeguard the rights of the disabled.
Filed under: Politics
CT lawmakers explore sports betting ahead of SCOTUS decision
House Democratic leaders are preparing to enact legislation this spring to launch Connecticut's own legal sports betting industry. Their plan, though, is conditional upon an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision, which would have to green-light such activity.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics
Slossberg recuses herself from McDonald confirmation vote
Sen. Gayle Slossberg has recused herself from voting on the nomination of Andrew J. McDonald for chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court — a move that could weaken McDonald's chances of confirmation.
Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew J. McDonald, Connecticut Supreme Court, Gayle Slossberg
Fiscal stability panel promising tough choices for lawmakers
Given the Herculean task of navigating Connecticut through one of its worst fiscal crises in modern history, a new state panel is pledging at least to deliver a map — on time — on Thursday.
Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
2 more states, Puerto Rico join coalition to enhance gun controls
Massachusetts, Delaware and the Puerto Rican commonwealth will join Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island in sharing databases and criminal intelligence and coordinating research related to potential firearm purchases, gun trafficking and violent crime.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, gun control
CT DOT pitches ‘astounding,’ cheaper plan to break I-95 gridlock
Connecticut could implement a "strategic and incremental" widening of Interstate 95 to relieve congestion along the state's shoreline without having to take huge swaths of private property by eminent domain, a game-changer for breaking gridlock in Fairfield County, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Thursday.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, Department of Transportation, Special Transportation Fund
CT helps launch multistate effort to enhance gun controls
Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island will begin sharing databases and criminal intelligence and coordinating research related to potential firearm purchases, gun trafficking and violent crime.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Health Care, Politics, Regional Planning, Fla, gun control, Parkland
Bond commission approves economic development funds
The State Bond Commission approved financing Friday for a wide array of economic development initiatives and the first wave of relief for homeowners struggling with crumbling foundations.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Dillon Stadium, State Bond Commission
Cities and towns press for release of road repair funds
While the administration has not refused to release the Town Aid Roads grant payments, it has warned that funding could be stalled until legislators stabilize a state transportation program headed for insolvency by next fiscal year.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Connecticut state budget, Town Aid Roads
Speaker: Legislature should turn transportation over to a new authority
After failing for years to properly invest in highways, rail and bridges, the legislature should relinquish oversight to a transportation authority immune from the pressure of election-year politics, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said Wednesday.