Despite its progressive image on reproductive rights, Connecticut doesn’t require public schools to teach sex education. This episode we speak with two teenagers who have stepped in to help educate their peers on this most intimate of topics — and we find out what questions they get asked the most. We also hear from Laura Garcia, an undocumented woman who shares her story of attempting to get care during her pregnancy.

Throughout this season we’re looking at the issues that are driving young people’s engagement with politics — the climate crisis, reproductive rights, gun violence, gay and trans rights, and access to the ballot box. What about those issues is self-evident? Where do we have common ground as a nation and across generations, and where do we differ?

