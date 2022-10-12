The state of Connecticut has a progressive reputation, but its record on voting access is actually pretty atrocious. We’re one of just four states that doesn’t allow early voting, and until the pandemic, absentee ballots were hard to get. This episode we’ll find out how one Black church is getting out the vote — and what the parishioners think of their access to the ballot.

And we’ll invite Steven Lance from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund into the studio. He’ll tell us why he believes Connecticut needs a Voting Rights Act.

We’re talking all this season about our rights, and about our participation in democracy. As the 2022 midterm elections get closer, what issues motivate us to go to the polls? Where can we claim some common ground as a nation and across generations, and where will we never agree?

