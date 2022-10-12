The state of Connecticut has a progressive reputation, but its record on voting access is actually pretty atrocious. We’re one of just four states that doesn’t allow early voting, and until the pandemic, absentee ballots were hard to get. This episode we’ll find out how one Black church is getting out the vote — and what the parishioners think of their access to the ballot.

And we’ll invite Steven Lance from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund into the studio. He’ll tell us why he believes Connecticut needs a Voting Rights Act.

We’re talking all this season about our rights, and about our participation in democracy. As the 2022 midterm elections get closer, what issues motivate us to go to the polls? Where can we claim some common ground as a nation and across generations, and where will we never agree? 

Listen and subscribe to Untold below on your favorite podcast app.

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Google Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Overcast

Guests this episode

Steven Lance, Policy Counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund where he works to advance and defend voting rights and racial equity through legislation and policy change.

Untold: A CT Mirror Podcast

Challenge assumptions, seek understanding, leave nothing untold. In each episode of Untold we will pass the microphone from the policymakers to the people, connecting with Connecticut’s communities to reframe familiar stories and explore those left untold.