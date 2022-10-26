When it comes to tackling gun violence in Connecticut’s cities, questions over gun control go hand-in-hand with a whole raft of other problems caused by racism, poverty and disinvestment.

This episode of Untold, we’ll learn what that looks like day-to-day from Tyrone Bynum Jr., an intervention specialist with Hartford Communities That Care. When a gunshot victim arrives in the emergency room, it’s his job to be there to offer support and counseling.

Each year for the last five years, more people under the age of 24 have died from gunshot wounds than in car crashes in the US. But the question of what we can do about rising gun violence seems no closer to being “self-evident” in our country.

