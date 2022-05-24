CT Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas joins host John Dankosky to recap a busy, election-year legislative session, preview what’s ahead between now and November, and answer your questions.

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Admission: Free

You can register to attend the event at this link.

John, a well-known and highly regarded radio personality, divides his time between CT Mirror — where he heads up our events program and serves as a multi-platform consultant — and the NPR / PRI program Science Friday. He has spent 25 years in public media and is a regular moderator for political debates and conversations at The Connecticut Forum, the Mark Twain House and Museum, The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, The World Affairs Council of Connecticut and The Litchfield Jazz Festival.

Mark is a founder of CT Mirror, a former staff writer for The Hartford Courant and Journal Inquirer and a former contributing writer for The New York Times. In 40 years as a reporter, he has covered some of the most compelling political stories in the state, including the impeachment inquiry and resignation of Gov. John G. Rowland in 2004, the nationally watched Senate race won by Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman as an independent in 2006, and Linda McMahon’s efforts to remake campaigning in Connecticut by spending $100 million on runs for U.S. Senate in 2010 and 2012. The Washington Post included Mark on its list of best state capitol reporters in the U.S. in 2014.