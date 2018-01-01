The Connecticut Mirror staff consists of staff reporters and editors based in Hartford, as well as contributors around the state. If you have a news tip, submit it here or contact a specific reporter.

Claude Albert, Editor

Claude is a former managing editor of The Hartford Courant, where he held a variety of leadership posts overseeing most aspects of the newsroom. He also took a leading role in adapting the skills and culture of the newsroom to digital publishing. He has extensive experience editing in-depth journalism and leading initiatives focused on strategic planning, diversity and staff development.

Email: calbert@ctmirror.org Twitter: @claudealbert

Tom Condon, Urban and Regional Issues Reporter

Tom Condon writes about urban and regional issues for the Mirror, including planning, transportation, land use, development and historic preservation. These were among his areas of interest in a 45-year career as a reporter, columnist and editorial writer for The Hartford Courant. Tom has won dozens of journalism and civic awards, and was elected to the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2016. He is a native of New London, a graduate of The University of Notre Dame and the University of Connecticut School of Law, and is a Vietnam veteran.

Email: tjcondon@comcast.net Twitter: @tcondon

Jake Kara, Data Editor

Jake is a former managing editor of The Ridgefield Press, a Hersam Acorn newspaper. He worked for the community newspaper chain as a reporter and editor for five years before joining the Mirror staff. He studied professional writing at Western Connecticut State University and is a graduate student in software engineering at Harvard Extension School.

Email: jkara@ctmirror.org Twitter: @jakekara

Mark Pazniokas, Capitol Bureau Chief

Mark is a former staff writer for The Hartford Courant and Journal Inquirer and a former contributing writer for The New York Times. In 35 years as a reporter, he has covered some of the most compelling political stories in the state, including the impeachment inquiry and resignation of Gov. John G. Rowland in 2004, the nationally watched Senate race won by Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman as an independent in 2006, and Linda McMahon’s efforts to remake campaigning in Connecticut by spending $100 million on runs for U.S. Senate in 2010 and 2012. The Washington Post included Mark on its list of best state capitol reporters in the U.S. in 2014. Mark is a graduate of Boston University.

Email: mpazniokas@ctmirror.org Twitter: @ctmirrorpaz

Keith Phaneuf, State Budget Reporter

Keith won first prize in investigative reporting from the Education Writers Association in 2012 for a series of stories on the Board of Regents for Higher Education. The former State Capitol bureau chief for The Journal Inquirer of Manchester, Keith has spent most of 29 years as a reporter specializing in state government finances, analyzing such topics as income tax equity, waste in government and the complex funding systems behind Connecticut’s transportation and social services networks. A former contributing writer to The New York Times, Keith is a graduate of and a former journalism instructor at the University of Connecticut.

Email: kphaneuf@ctmirror.org Twitter: @ctmirrorkeith

Bruce Putterman, Publisher

Before joining The Connecticut Mirror, Bruce owned and operated a West Hartford-based consulting practice for 16 years, providing strategic planning and marketing services to nonprofit organizations, advocacy groups, and public agencies across a dozen sectors. His interest in journalism dates back to his college years when he worked in commercial radio and TV news. Bruce served as an elected member of the West Hartford Board of Education from 2003 through 2015, including three years as chair of the board. He has a Bachelor of Arts in History and an M.B.A. in Marketing from Cornell University. He and his wife, Teri Bayer, live in West Hartford and have three children.

Email: bputterman@ctmirror.org Twitter: @bruceputterman

Ana Radelat, Washington Correspondent

Ana is a longtime Washington correspondent who has won numerous awards, including from The Associated Press and Gannett, She has written from Washington D.C. for more than a dozen newspapers, including USAToday; The (Jackson, Miss.) Clarion-Ledger; the Shreveport (La.) Times; and the Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser. She’s also been a regular contributor to other publications, including the Miami Herald and Advertising Age. Some of the stories Ana has broken focused on the strategies of disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff, former Sen. Trent Lott’s fall from power and questionable Hurricane Katrina contracts. Ana is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Journalism.

Email: aradelat@ctmirror.org Twitter: @radelat

Mackenzie Rigg, Health Care Reporter

Mackenzie formerly covered health care, social services and immigration for the News-Times in Danbury and has more than a decade of reporting experience. She traveled to Uganda for the News-Times to report an award-winning five-part series about a Connecticut doctor’s experience in Africa. A native of upstate New York, she started her journalism career at The Recorder in Greenfield, Mass., and worked at Newsday on Long Island for three years. She is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she wrote her master’s thesis about illegal detentions in Haiti’s women’s prison.

Email: mrigg@ctmirror.org Twitter: @mackrigg

Clarice Silber, General Assignment Reporter

Clarice formerly worked for The Associated Press in Phoenix as a legislative and general assignment reporter. In 2016, she conducted extensive interviews and research in Portuguese and Spanish for the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative team at McClatchy, which was the only U.S. newspaper to gain initial access to the Panama Papers. She is a Rio de Janeiro native and graduated from the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Email: csilber@ctmirror.org Twitter: @ClariceSilber ‏

Jan Ellen Spiegel, Environmental Reporter

Jan has won awards for her reporting on energy, environment and food and agriculture. In 2013 she was the recipient of a Knight Journalism Fellowship at MIT on energy and climate. She is a former editor at The Hartford Courant, where she handled national politics including coverage of the controversial 2000 and 2004 presidential elections. As a freelance reporter, her stories have appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and elsewhere. She was an editor at the Gazette in Colorado Springs and spent more than 20 years as a TV and radio producer at CBS News and CNN in New York and in the Boston broadcast market. She graduated from the University of Michigan and attended Boston University’s graduate film program.

Email: janellenspiegel@comcast.net Twitter: @janellens

Paul Stern, Assistant Editor

Paul has more than 40 years of reporting and editing experience at newspapers in New Jersey, Florida and Connecticut. He worked 22 years at the Hartford Courant in various editing roles including as deputy state editor, assistant editor of Northeast Magazine, and as an associate editor at Courant.com. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers in 1972; and, in 2010, completed a training program in culinary arts at Manchester Community College.

Email: pstern@ctmirror.org

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, Education and Children’s Issues reporter

Jacqueline won two first prizes from the national Education Writers Association for her work in 2012 – one in beat reporting for her overall education coverage, and the other in investigative reporting on a series of stories revealing questionable monetary and personnel actions taken by the Board of Regents for Higher Education. In 2016, she was a finalist in the EWA competition for single-topic coverage for her reporting on how schools are funded in Connecticut. Before coming to The Mirror, Jacqueline was a reporter, online editor and website developer for The Washington Post Co.’s Maryland newspaper chains. She has also worked for Congressional Quarterly and the Toledo Free Press. Jacqueline received an undergraduate degree in journalism from Bowling Green State University and a master’s in public policy from Trinity College. She and her husband, son and two dogs live in Hartford.

Email: jrabe@ctmirror.org Twitter: @jacquelinerabe