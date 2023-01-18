Weruché George

Weruché George (Hamden), a Nigerian-born writer relocated to the United States in 2005 and has made Hamden, Conn. her home since then. She graduated cum laude from Quinnipiac University and has degrees in English, Communications, and Studies in the Law. Her master’s in journalism capstone project ‘Is This Home Now?’ is a 30-minute documentary film about refugee immigration and resettlement.

She graduated on May 20, 2020, from Columbia University with a master of arts degree in Human Rights Studies and will teach as well as carry out research on the rights of African WWII Veterans to be Seen, community development, gender, and sexual violence, women’s rights, and education.

She was a delegate to the 13th Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Warsaw, Poland with the Albert Schweitzer Institute at Quinnipiac University where she participated in workshops with Nobel Peace Laureates Muhammad Yunus, Mairead Maguire, and others. She is also a United Nations Association-USA representative to the United Nations 62nd Commission on the Status of Women. She is also a spokesperson for refugees in New Haven, Conn.

She currently serves as a Human Rights and Relations Commissioner in Hamden, and on the Board of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services – IRIS, in New Haven, Conn. Her writings have also been published in the Hartford Courant and the Edge Magazine.”