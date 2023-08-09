CT Advocates was a summer 2023 series profiling Connecticut residents who frequently share their insights, passions and opinions with fellow readers in CT Viewpoints commentaries.
Barbara Fair, criminal justice activist, mom
Barbara Fair has been a criminal justice activist in Connecticut for more than 50 years.
David Holahan, career writer, journalist
David Holahan has been a writer and journalist since he graduated college in 1971.
Tenaya Taylor, social justice advocate, musician
Tenaya Taylor is the executive director of Nonprofit Accountability Group in Hartford.
Melinda Tuhus, climate activist, journalist
Melinda Tuhus is a climate activist and an independent journalist.
Eric Kuhn, musician, columnist
Eric Kuhn has been a musician based out of Middletown since the 1970s.
Thomas Broderick, middle school teacher, activist
Thomas Broderick is an eighth grade social studies teacher in Ridgefield.
Dan Smolnik, tax attorney, data enthusiast
Dan Smolnik is a tax attorney in Hamden.
Josiah Brown, executive director, father
Josiah Brown is the executive director of Connecticut CASA.
Josh Elliott, a liberal voice
Josh Elliott is a state representative for the 88th District of Hamden.
Read Viewpoints pieces from the subjects of CT Advocates below:
Barbara Fair:
- Degrading strip searches remain in effect in CT
- The fine line between what’s legal and what’s right
- Do our elections offer a real choice?
David Holahan:
- The times they are a’changin
- The U.S. Supreme Court and their BBFFs
- Breaking news is breaking our hearts these days
Tenaya Taylor:
- Climate change is hardest on CT’s low-income and minority residents
- Housing is a human right
- Mutual Aid is community care
Melinda Tuhus:
- CT protesters say stop ‘Cop City’
- Jetting off to the COP climate conference, the ultimate contradiction
- Opposition must kill the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Eric Kuhn:
Thomas Broderick:
- More affordable housing will be a win-win for Trumbull—and Connecticut
- Children who live in apartments are children, too
- Wrong-way crashes are a symptom of a car-dependent state
Dan Smolnik:
- Smaller towns are not helping solve CT’s housing crisis
- Answers to Connecticut’s housing crisis may be right in our backyards
- Low-income housing boosts CT’s local real estate values
Josiah Brown:
- Partnerships for child welfare
- The mentoring circle: Supportive relationships across generations
- October: A time to think about domestic violence and substance abuse