What is NewsMatch?

NewsMatch is a collaborative fundraising movement to support independent, public service journalism. Courtesy of NewsMatch

NewsMatch is the largest grassroots fundraising effort for journalism in the country.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 each year, newsrooms across the U.S. use matching funds offered by the NewsMatch organization, local funders or some combination of both to encourage readers to give.

The Connecticut Mirror has participated in NewsMatch every year since 2016. Nearly half of CT Mirror’s annual membership revenue is raised during this short-but-critical two-month campaign period.

What is this year’s NewsMatch goal?

$140,000 from 1,000 donors. This will pay for two CT Mirror reporter salaries in 2023.

Does my gift qualify for a match?

Yes! Any gift received between now and Dec. 31 is eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $5,000 total per gift. This includes the annual value of monthly recurring gifts. For example, a new $15 monthly recurring gift unlocks $180 in matching funds.

Thanks to a gift from a generous reader and friend of CT Mirror, this year’s pool of matching funds is $40,000.

What if I already have a recurring gift?

If you already have a monthly or yearly recurring gift, you have two options if you want to participate in NewsMatch:

Both of these options will qualify you for the match!