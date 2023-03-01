The Next Stage

In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom
Submarine work is on the upswing once again, and eastern CT — with 41 towns and a population of roughly 435,000 — is steadying for the boom.
More students, companies are pursuing apprenticeships in CT
Technical education is gaining ground in CT as popular opinion shifts on the value of a four-year college degree. But competition is fierce.
Tech is changing Connecticut manufacturing. Can businesses keep up?
State leaders are working to coordinate industrial and academic efforts to adopt AI, big data and robotics. It’s no simple task.
podcast episodes
PODCAST: An economic boom is coming to CT — but at what cost?
CT Mirror’s Erica Phillips talks about her story on increased submarine production at Electric Boat in Groton, and what it means for eastern CT.
PODCAST: Some CT students are choosing apprenticeships instead of college — here’s why
CT Mirror’s Erica Phillips talks about her story on Connecticut’s pre-apprenticeship and work-based learning programs.
PODCAST: How a fourth industrial revolution could change Connecticut’s workforce
CT Mirror’s Erica E. Phillips talks about her article on Connecticut manufacturers adjusting to advancements in technology.
more coverage
CT workforce office wins $24 million American Rescue Plan grant
CT’s Office of Workforce Strategy will put the funds toward training 2,000 people for jobs in health care, IT, manufacturing and biomedicine.
CT launches $70 million accelerated workforce training program
The CareerConneCT program will offer training for jobs in manufacturing, health care, IT and other fields as well as support services.
Manufacturing jobs are available in CT, but young people need to fill them
Lawmakers are making an effort to revive manufacturing after a half-century in decline. But they need a next-generation workforce.
This reporting was made possible, in part, through support from the Institute of Citizens & Scholars.