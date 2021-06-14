Since the pandemic began, a surge of families has joined thousands of others in the struggle to make ends meet.
Advance your career with an advanced degree
Education has been transformed by COVID-19. Teachers throughout Connecticut are rapidly adapting and innovating to prioritize the growth and development of their students. At the University of Saint Joseph, we give teachers the tools they need to be agile and responsive to whatever challenges come their way, including a pandemic. “Teachers need to take care […]
Men: Take Charge of Your Health (It’s Easy)
Dr. Jared Bieniek Medical Director Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology and Kidney Institute Men’s Health Waiting for your car to break down is the wrong time for a tune-up. Preventive care can keep the engine running efficiently, avoiding headaches and expensive bills. Unfortunately, many men do not care for their health with the same attention they […]
The Benefits of Teen Screen Time
Dr. Paul Weigle Psychiatrist Natchaug Hospital Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network Contrary to what you may think, video games, social media and related digital technology can actually improve the mental health of our younger generation. This is not to say Little Johnny should be allowed to lock himself in the basement and play Fortnite around […]
Re-Thinking Immunity to Help Beat Cancer
Dr. Peter Yu Physician-in-Chief Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute It is frightening to receive a cancer diagnosis. But there is more hope than ever before. Through clinical trials and research, we are developing new treatments that help people live longer and better lives – and actually cure an increasing number of cancer patients. These breakthroughs often […]
Can Hemp Help? CBD Could Be Potent Painkiller
Jonathan Kost, MD Medical Director Harford HealthCare Pain Treatment Center Spine & Pain Institute at MidState Medical Center As a physician who treats patients with a range of chronic-pain conditions, I am interested in emerging treatments that offer relief without a list of troubling side effects. There is a component of marijuana and hemp plants […]
The difference between physical and mental illness? Discrimination.
Patricia A. Rehmer President, Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network When someone is hospitalized with a physical illness like cancer or heart disease, it’s common for friends and neighbors to bring food to that family: casseroles, breads, cookies and more. On the other hand, when an individual is diagnosed with a behavioral health disorder — either […]