Ohio takes over the title as presidential bellweather

After a streak of 12 straight presidential election cycles in which it voted for the winner, Missouri lost its status as the nation’s bellweather state in 2008, the politics geeks at Smart Politics say. The new leader: Ohio, with 12 consecutive cycles of giving its Electoral College votes to the winner.

Runner-up, and lagging far behind, is Nevada, having picked eight straight winners, according to the blog published by Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota. Nevada does hold the best overall record in the 25 elections since all Lower 48 states first voted in 1912. It went for the loser only once–Gerald Ford in 1976.

And Connecticut? We have a better record than some other Northeastern states, but we’re still middle-of-the-pack: 19 for 25, tied with nine other states for 17th.