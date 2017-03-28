Bruce Putterman is new Mirror CEO and publisher

The Board of Directors of The Connecticut News Project, publisher of The Connecticut Mirror and its sister websites TrendCT and CT Viewpoints, announced today that it has named Bruce Putterman as its chief executive officer and publisher. The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit online news publication covering state and federal government, public policy, and politics.

“Connecticut residents can depend on the CT Mirror to keep them informed, making government and policymaking more transparent,” Ulysses B. Hammond CNP’s board president said. “To be accountable to our mission and audience, this means CNP needs to be agile and cutting edge. Our board was very impressed by Bruce’s leadership skills, record of innovation, business experience, collaborative style, and knowledge of Connecticut. His combination of skills is just what we need to advance our mission.”

Putterman will assume the CEO/publisher role on April 10. He succeeds Dave Daley, who has accepted an opportunity as a senior fellow with FairVote, a Washington, D.C.-based voting rights organization.

Since 2000, Mr. Putterman has run a West Hartford-based consulting practice focused on providing strategic planning and marketing services to nonprofit organizations, advocacy groups, and public agencies across many sectors. He also has led marketing planning and market research initiatives for private sector companies.

Putterman’s interest in journalism dates back to his college years when he worked as a local radio reporter and on the assignment desk at Satellite News Channel, ABC’s version of CNN. In accepting the CEO/publisher position, Putterman said his primary goal is to “make more information on more topics accessible to a growing number of people to promote greater engagement in democracy and public policy in Connecticut. The Connecticut Mirror has developed a stellar reputation for reporting by its outstanding journalists. I want to help build on that foundation.”

Putterman served as an elected member of the West Hartford Board of Education from 2003 through 2015, including three years as chair of the board (2011 to 2014). He received a Bachelor of Arts in history and an M.B.A. in marketing from Cornell University. He and his wife, Teri Bayer, live in West Hartford and have three children.