Second immigrant takes sanctuary in a New Haven church

An Ecuadorean immigrant who came to the U.S. to flee violence has taken sanctuary in a New Haven church in the face of a deportation order, according to local activists.

The federal government ordered the father of three, Marco Antonio Reyes Alvarez of Meriden, to fly back to Ecuador Tuesday.

“Instead of going to the airport, he drove instead to New Haven” this morning and took shelter at the First & Summerfield United Methodist Church at College and Elm streets, reported immigrant rights organizer John Lugo of Unidad Latina en Accion, which has worked on Reyes’ case.

Reyes came to the U.S. in 1997 with his wife and two children and has worked in construction since, paying taxes since 2002, according to advocates. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him in 2007 for being here without permission. The government issued a deportation order in 2009, but he was won stays of deportation until now, as the Trump administratiton has tightened immigration policies.

Around 1 p.m., Reyes’s family members spoke to the media in the Methodist church’s sanctuary.

Evelyn Reyes said her father had made a “really hard decision” in choosing to move into the building. “We’re hanging in there,” she said. The 23-year-old daughter said her father had been inspired by Chavarria, who she called “a very strong woman.”

Reyes has been waiting in a maroon-carpeted office on the first floor of the offices behind the church. He’s been joined by his wife, Fanny; his son, Anthony, 21; and his daughter, Adriana, 12; several in-laws, nieces, nephews; and other family and friends.

Out in the hallway, organizers from ULA and the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance (CIRA) managed a deluge of phone calls from the press, tried to line up politicians for an evening press conference and compiled a list of essentials that Reyes will need during his indeterminate stay.

Reyes follows a path forged by another longtime employed undocumented immigrant, Nury Chavarria. She took sanctuary last month in another New Haven church, Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal, on the day she had been ordered to leave the country. The community and statewide elected officials rallied around her. On July 26 a judge granted her permission to stay in the country as her case is reopened.

Supporters gathered more than 1,000 signatures over the weekend calling for him to be allowed to stay in the country. But his last appeal for a stay was denied on Monday.

Reyes’ “tough decision to defy his removal order is a bitter reminder of the reality that immigrants experience every day, as well as a reminder of how urgent it is to continue fighting back as this situation won’t get better if we don’t stand together and organize our communities,” CIRA organizer Jesus Morales Sanchez stated in a release.

According to ICE New England spokesperson Shawn Neudauer, Reyes reported to a check-in with the agency in Hartford on July 11.

“Reyes was issued a final order of removal by a federal immigration judge in 2009. Since then, he has been granted one stay of removal to allow him to pursue legal options in his immigration proceedings,” Neudauer said. “He has since exhausted his legal options and has been instructed to depart the United States in compliance with the court’s order.”

The agency treats stays as a temporary privilege, giving an undocumented immigrant time to plan their departure, fight their case in court, or otherwise get their affairs in order. ICE chose not to arrest Reyes at his check-in, Neudauer said.

“If he doesn’t comply with the removal order, he will be considered a fugitive and arrested when encountered,” Neudauer said. “At that point, ICE will carry out his order of removal.”

ICE has had a policy directing agents not to enter church grounds to make arrests except under special orders from a supervisor.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal Tuesday issued a statement that he’s “outraged and heartbroken by the arbitrary and callous decision to deport Marco Reyes.”

“His plight today is a symptom of Trump’s cruel and inhumane immigration policies that lack all sense of reason and rationality,” Blumenthal stated. “Marco is a hardworking father and husband who has called Connecticut home for two decades without any criminal wrongdoing. He faces serious threats to his life should he be deported. I will continue to explore all opportunities to assist Marco and his family. I remain committed to comprehensive immigration reform to provide lasting and significant change to this badly broken system.”

