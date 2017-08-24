Q Poll: GOP too far right, Democrats too far left

In a new report released today, the Quinnipiac Poll says many American voters believe the Republican Party is moving too far to the right and the Democratic Party too far to the left.

Some 40 percent of voters polled – including 41 percent of independents, 13 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of Democrats– said the GOP is moving too far right.

A similar number of voters – including 42 percent of independents, 15 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of Republicans — said the Democratic Party is moving too far left.

By a 50 to 38 percent margin, voters said they want Democrats to win control of the U.S. House in 2018. In a similar proportion they favor Democratic control of the Senate.

Health care has emerged as the nation’s most significant problem, and half those polled said they are “very dissatisfied” with the way things are going in the nation today.

