Lina Schlotter helps her son, Tucker, 10, as he reads a biography of Marco Polo. Schlotter homeschools Tucker.

Connecticut’s home-schoolers are unregulated. They want to keep it that way

Lina Schlotter helps her son, Tucker, 10, as he reads a biography of Marco Polo. Schlotter homeschools Tucker.  |   photo by: Kathleen Megan :: CT Mirror