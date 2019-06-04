See how your town fares in the new CT budget
The $43.4 billion biennial budget expected to receive final approval Tuesday includes more than $2 billion in each of the next two fiscal years for Education Cost Sharing grants.
The package also includes more than $290 million in each year distributed through a combination of non-education grants. These include: the Municipal Revenue Sharing and Stabilization grants, the Mashantucket Pequot grant, and programs that reimburse communities for a portion of local taxes lost on exempt properties, such as state land and buildings and nonprofit colleges and hospitals.
