Six employees at Cheshire Correctional Institution treated for possible fentanyl exposure
The Department of Correction is conducting an investigation after six staff members at Cheshire Correctional Institution were sent to nearby hospitals for possible exposure to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.
Prison officials called an ambulance around 9 a.m. Tuesday to transport a correctional officer to the hospital, according to a DOC press release. About an hour later, a staff member from Cheshire’s school system also began feeling unwell. Shortly after that, a school teacher and three additional correction officers also fell ill.
All of the affected staffers remained conscious and alert, the DOC said.. Two staff members have since been released from the hospital.
No offenders have exhibited signs of fentanyl exposure, the press release notes.
The state police hazmat team and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have since reported to the Cheshire prison, which has been placed on lockdown status.
The DOC declined to say Tuesday why officials believe fentanyl was involved or how employees might have been exposed to the drug, stating that the matter is still under investigation.
