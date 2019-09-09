Test scores: See how your school and district did
State test results for the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium were released Monday. Search to see how your schools and districts performed this year, and compared to previous years.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY