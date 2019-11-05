Today is Election Day. Here’s a few things that will help you vote.
It’s Election Day! Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast ballots for local leaders in cities and and small towns across Connecticut.
Here are five things to help you participate in today’s election.
1. Who is on the ballot today?
Elections will take place in 165 of the 169 cities and towns in Connecticut.
This is purely a local election, which means you will find candidates for mayor, first selectman, and other local offices – such as the school board and planning and zoning – on the ballot today.
2. Who can vote?
Registered voters who 18 or older and are in line by 8 p.m. can cast a ballot. If you aren’t sure if you’ve registered or where your polling place is, you can look it up here and here.
3. What if you forgot to register?
No worries. Connecticut has Election Day Registration (EDR), but you must be registered to vote by 8 p.m. to take advantage of it.
The Secretary of State’s office has a wealth of information about the election on its website, including EDR locations around Connecticut.
Don’t forget to bring proof of identity and residency if you are registering today, and give yourself extra time in case of long lines or problems at the polls. Trust us. It’s happened before.
4. Trouble at the polls?
If you experience difficulty at the polls or witness something you believe is irregular, there is an Election Day hotline for you to call that is jointly operated by the Secretary of the State and the State Election Enforcement Commission.
The number for the hotline is 866-733-2463 (866-SEEC-INFO) or you can email them at elections@ct.gov.
5. Want to follow the results?
The Secretary of State’s office will be posting election results on its website soon after the polls close.
