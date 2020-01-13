DOC investigating death of inmate at Osborn Correctional Institution
The Department of Correction announced Monday it is conducting an internal investigation into the death of a 36-year-old inmate at Osborn Correctional Institution on Jan. 9.
DOC placed two correctional nurses on administrative leave the next day.
According to a news release, prison staff found Jose Peralta, of Waterbury, lying on his back on a dormitory floor in the Somers prison around 1 a.m. Peralta, who was sentenced to prison on assault and burglary charges, had suffered a contusion on the back of his head after a fall.
Officials took Peralta, who was conscious at the time, to the onsite infirmary for treatment. His condition worsened. Staff performed lifesaving measures before he was taken to a local emergency room via ambulance. He was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m.
A department spokeswoman refused Monday to provide any further information about how or where Peralta fell, stating that the incident is under internal investigation.
This is the second inmate death since July at Osborn, one of the state’s oldest and largest prisons with the capacity to hold 1,900 inmates.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY