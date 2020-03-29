A global health expert explains COVID-19 to her daughter (and the rest of us)
Kristina Talbert-Slagle, Ph.D., is Director of the Yale College Health Studies Program and Associate Director of the Yale Institute for Global Health. Like everyone else in Connecticut, she is sheltering at home with her family and practicing social distancing; but unlike most of us, she is an expert on COVID-19.
In this video, she answers some basic questions about the disease posed by her daughter, Julia (the director), and other members of their family.
In this follow-up video she gets into some of the details of the pandemic, the science of vaccines and how best the nation and individuals can address the complex issues presented by this health emergency.
