FEMA approves major disaster declaration for Connecticut
This story will be updated.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved Connecticut’s request for a major disaster declaration, unlocking crucial federal funding as officials respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday.
State agencies and municipalities in Connecticut’s eight counties will be reimbursed for 75% of the costs associated with their pandemic response and emergency protective measures, thanks to the approval for public assistance.
“I am grateful that the federal government is recognizing the severity of this pandemic in Connecticut and the impact it is having on the health and safety of the people of our state. It is an important step in providing critical aid in our communities,” Lamont said in a statement. “This funding is imperative to protecting the health and safety of the people of our state and further limiting the spread of this disease.”
The White House is still reviewing Lamont’s request for additional disaster assistance, which could include expanded unemployment and food benefits, and child care aid.
“I remain hopeful that our request for assistance for individuals will also be approved because this pandemic has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of so many people in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “Thousands of workers and families are badly hurting.”
The announcement comes the day after Connecticut’s confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1,500. Hospitalizations rose Saturday to 205, and 33 had died.
Lamont and other state officials are increasingly frustrated by the slow rate at which they are receiving critical medical supplies from the federal government, including masks, gowns, and gloves for front-line health care workers. The state is still waiting for the 1,500 ventilators it has requested from the federal stockpile to augment the 932 ventilators currently available across the state’s hospital system. Ventilators are a critical piece of equipment needed to keep severely infected patients alive, but there is a national shortage of these machines.
Health officials predict the number of coronavirus infections in Connecticut will double every 3-5 days and that the peak of the pandemic is likely to occur April 11-14.
