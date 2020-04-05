COVID-19 restrictions cause fight at Enfield prison, dozens of inmates moved
This post will be updated.
More than 100 prisoners have been relocated to higher security facilities following a fight Saturday afternoon at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield, according to the state Department of Correction.
The fight sent one guard to the hospital and was the latest of several incidents at the prison, which a spokesperson for the DOC said were sparked by the state’s response to COVID-19.
The trouble at Carl Robinson began Friday evening, according to Karen Martucci, a spokesperson for the state Department of Correction.
Martucci said “tension climbed” among inmates over the DOC’s new coronavirus rules, which limit movement and require meals to be served within the housing units.
In response, inmates began threatening hunger strikes and work stoppages to protest the changes. Martucci said DOC staff then began to remove prisoners from housing units.
The following day, “a fight broke out between three inmates,” Martucci said. During the altercation, “a correctional officer was deliberately punched in the face.”
Martucci said the officer was sent to an area hospital for treatment.
Following the fight, a total of 105 inmates were removed from the prison in Enfield and put in higher security facilities around the state.
Martucci said 19 people were transferred to Northern Correctional Institution, a maximum security facility in Somers. Another 86 individuals were also moved to higher security prisons, despite being “uninvolved” with Saturday’s fight. Martucci said available bed space was at higher level facilities.
It’s unclear if the moves are permanent. “[These] moves reduced the population which is helpful when managing COVID-19,” Martucci said. “I wouldn’t say they are temporary.”
“The department is working around the clock to keep people safe and healthy during an unprecedented heath pandemic. The department has a zero tolerance for acts of violence against DOC personnel, or orchestrated efforts to disrupt operations,” Martucci said.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY