In hospitalizations and jobs, Lamont sees good numbers and bad
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to drop, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday morning, but the economic fallout of a surge in unemployment claims continues to tear through the workforce as Connecticut is poised to reopen some parts of its dormant economy next week.
Lamont has emphasized for weeks that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus will be a key metric as the state plans start reopening next Wednesday.
On Friday, the governor delivered some more good news on that front: hospitalizations dropped by about 70 people since the day before.
“That’s the biggest one-day drop we’ve had in some time,” Lamont said. “That’s about 40% less than our peak a few weeks ago, and that’s a key trend that continues in the right direction.”
“What does not continue in the right direction,” Lamont said, “are job numbers.”
State officials said Thursday that Connecticut received more than half a million claims for unemployment compensation since the start of the pandemic. The claims have disproportionately impacted women and people of color, Lamont said, including many in the service sector.
So far, Connecticut has deposited more than $1.3 billion in unemployment claim benefits.
“It’s the stuff we haven’t seen since the great depression,” Lamont said. “Much worse than what we saw just in ‘08/’09.”
About half of the deposits are payouts for traditional state unemployment benefits, Lamont said. The remainder of the deposits are various forms of federal unemployment support, which Congress passed in late March to try to blunt the economic fallout of the pandemic.
One of those supports, the Paycheck Protection Program, has benefitted over 60,000 small businesses, Lamont said, or more than 60% of all businesses in the state.
PPP loans last for two months and are fully forgiven if employers forgo layoffs and funnel most of the money toward payroll costs. But the clock is ticking on those benefits, the governor said.
“There’s about another month to go on those PPP loans,” Lamont said. “Which is why I still want to thoughtfully try and get people back to work looking at that window as it comes up in June and July.”
Connecticut reported 94 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday. That’s the highest number in a single day since May 2. Confirmed cases surpassed 35,000.
