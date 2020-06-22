Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend in contrast to surges in many states
In sharp contrast to many states around the U.S., Connecticut’s COVID-19 pandemic continued to gradually ease over the weekend.
The total number of people hospitalized in this state for the virus dropped from 172 on Friday to 149 on Sunday, according to figures released by state health officials. Another 34 people in Connecticut died from the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the overall state death toll to 4,260.
New COVID-19 cases discovered through testing this weekend continued to slowly rise, including an additional 117 on Friday, 158 more reported on Saturday plus 40 new cases Sunday. Connecticut’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 45,475.
But Connecticut’s numbers differed sharply from pandemic trends in many states that were reporting thousands of new cases and hospitalizations. Most of those states experiencing COVID-19 surges in the virus were in the south and west, according to data from John Hopkins University.
The U.S. reported more than 36,000 new cases as of Sunday. On a global basis, this nation trailed only Brazil with 55,000 new cases in terms of the spread of the coronavirus.
Florida health officials reported Monday that their state now has more than 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Over just three days late last week, Florida officials said the number of confirmed cases jumped by more than 4,000.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration has pointed to the ongoing declines in Connecticut hospitalizations as an indication that this state’s go-slow approach to reopening its economy is working. But Lamont and health officials have repeatedly warned that this state could face another COVID-19 surge if residents fail to continue social distancing and wearing masks while in public.
Additional businesses and institutions, including Mystic Aquarium’s indoor exhibits and YMCA indoor facilities, were scheduled to reopen Monday, as were some outdoor summer camps for children. Many Connecticut restaurants reopened for indoor dining over the weekend, but bars and nightclubs remain closed due to the pandemic.
In Connecticut, Fairfield, New Haven and Hartford Counties continue to record the most COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases and hospitalizations.
State officials reported Sunday that Fairfield County now has 15,847 confirmed cases and another 628 probable cases, with 1,361 confirmed or probably deaths related to the virus.
New Haven County has recorded 11,798 confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 387 probable cases, with 1,061 confirmed or probable deaths. Hartford County’s pandemic numbers reached 10,738 confirmed cases, 667 probable, with 1,350 confirmed or probable deaths.
In eastern Connecticut, New London County has been hit the hardest by the virus, reporting 1,155 confirmed cases as of Sunday, another 62 probable, and 101 confirmed or probable deaths related to the coronavirus.
