‘It’s an emotional experience’: Scenes from a Pride protest
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Barefoot and draped in a rainbow flag, Talia Marino cried Friday as she listened to LGBTQ and people of color sharing their life stories with the protestors at the Connecticut State Capitol on Friday.
“It’s an emotional experience as a white person to see what’s happening in the marginalized community,” Marino said, “and to think that people in my community still think it’s not happening.”
The Central Connecticut State University Pride and LGBT center hosted a workshop and the peaceful protest that followed. Roughly 100 people marched from the State Capitol to Hartford City Hall in black clothes, wearing rainbow accessories and masks. Through speeches, chants and dance, the protestors asked the public to educate themselves and fight discrimination against LGBTQ and people of color.
Here are some images from that event.
