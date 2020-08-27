UConn places entire residence hall in quarantine as positive COVID-19 cases spike
UConn announced Thursday that the nearly 300 students living in the Garrigus Suites residence hall have been placed under medical quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Today the University made the important decision to proactively place the Garrigus residence hall under medical quarantine,” said a letter sent by two Uconn officials to the university community. “This was a decision that was thoughtfully and appropriately determined by Student Health and Wellness, with the support of University leadership, after seeing a heightened presence of COVID positive cases among Garrigus residents. This rate is disproportionate to the positive cases we have seen among other residential locations.”
UConn has reported 62 cumulative student COVID cases at its Storrs campus since it began testing. Of that total, 52 live on campus and 10 are commuters. The university said 42 residential students are still considered symptomatic with the disease.
Of the 42 current positive student cases, at least 21 are students living in Garrigus. UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said the “vast majority” of the 42 current cases are residents of Garrigus.
The majority of the students living in the dorm will remain there during quarantine, Reitz said, but a few students have returned home to quarantine.
The quarantine will continue until testing determines a clear decrease in transmission. UConn has been testing these students on a regular basis, and will continue to test them twice a week until it’s determined the transmission rate has decreased.
Residents will also have access to a dining hall nearby that will only be open to them at this time.
UConn has tested 5,968 residential students since move-in. As of Thursday, 10 additional commuter students at the Storrs campus tested positive, along with two employees and two Stamford commuter students.
Classes are scheduled to begin Monday.
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas contributed to this story.
