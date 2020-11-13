UConn’s Storrs campus goes on full quarantine as COVID cases spread
After quarantining five residents halls on Wednesday due to a rise in daily COVID-19 cases, the University of Connecticut announced Friday that its entire Storrs campus will be placed under quarantine starting at 5 p.m.
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty told students in a letter sent out Friday morning that said the university does not have the COVID-19 spread under control — there are 62 positive or symptomatic residential student cases at the Storrs campus as of Friday.
“This is about family, my friends,” Daugherty said in the letter. “We all want to go home and be with our loved ones. It is essential that we return home to our families in our best health. The only way to achieve this is by containing the current spread on campus.”
The university implemented a “full quarantine” for the 544 students living in the five residence halls it placed under quarantine on Wednesday, and an additional five halls with 406 student occupants were added to that list on Friday. Full quarantine means that students have to follow all quarantine protocols, which includes attending classes online.
The rest of the residential students on campus are being placed under a modified quarantine until Nov. 21, which means that they also have to follow quarantine protocols but can still attend classes, clinical placements and “essential research functions” in-person.
“You must continue to wear masks, follow medical advice, refrain from gatherings, and remain in your rooms,” Daugherty said. “You may go to class or other academic activities, pick up food at the dining halls, participate in COVID testing, and go for walks outside away from other people.”
In addition to quarantining, students will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon leaving the campus for Thanksgiving break, which starts Nov. 20.
