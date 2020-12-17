Photo Essay: Winter storm blankets Connecticut with a foot of snow
About a foot of snow fell across most of Connecticut Wednesday night and Thursday, the first significant snowfall of the season.
Aside from a few scattered power outages and mostly minor traffic accidents, there were few reports of trouble, and some people escaped their COVID confines to enjoy the change in scenery.
The CT Mirror’s Yehyun Kim photographed these scenes in Hartford and West Hartford.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY