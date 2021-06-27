How well do you know Connecticut politics? Take our 2021 legislative session quiz!
The 2021 legislative session has ended — though it required a little overtime.
State lawmakers returned to the Capitol for a few extra days after a frenetic finish to the regular session gave way to a brief-but-consequential special session the following week.
When the dust finally settled, the legislature had approved a new $46.4 billion, two-year state budget, advanced several long-sought justice reforms, took steps to confront the state’s vast wealth gap and segregated municipalities, and voted to legalize marijuana, online gambling and sports betting.
Numerous major health care and environmental proposals failed to advance, however, and progressive reforms to the state’s tax structure stalled out as well.
You can read a full briefing on the session here.
As lawmakers begin to set their sights on next year, here’s a quiz to test your knowledge of what happened during this year’s legislative session.
