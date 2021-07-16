They came to America for protection. Now they want to stay.

Jose Villegas came to the U.S. in 1998 from El Salvador where gang violence was prevalent. "It didn't make sense to go to university even though I had a brother who could support me up with money," Villegas said. "At the end, they have no job. No opportunities. Why would you spend money to be somebody if you canÕt work?" | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org