Say hello to The Connecticut Mirror’s spring semester interns.

Over the next 14 weeks, five interns will work to strengthen CT Mirror’s reporting and expand our reach to new audiences:

Jessica Bravo , reporting intern, will bolster coverage of this year’s legislative session.

, reporting intern, will bolster coverage of this year’s legislative session. Sara Abdelouahed and Christie Wang , social media interns, will repackage our reporting on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for younger audiences.

and , social media interns, will repackage our reporting on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for younger audiences. Grace McFadden , newsletters and podcasts intern, will widen and deepen our presence on these rapidly evolving platforms.

, newsletters and podcasts intern, will widen and deepen our presence on these rapidly evolving platforms. Azya Thornton, sourcing diversity database intern, will expand our newly created database of diverse leaders and experts to bring more diversity to the sources found in our reporting.

Since The Connecticut Mirror’s founding, training the next generation of journalists through internships and fellowships has been an essential part of our mission. Former CT Mirror interns are currently employed at national publications like The New York Times, The Washington Post and POLITICO as well as numerous state and local publications in Connecticut.

Thanks in part to the generous support of Robert W. Fiondella and Bob Jaeger, CT Mirror is proud to offer more internships than ever before.

These opportunities also wouldn’t exist without the support of 1,751 (and counting!) CT Mirror members who create all of our journalism through their financial support.

CT Mirror’s Spring 2022 Interns

Sara Abdelouahed Sara is one of CT Mirror’s social media interns. She is a senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst studying legal studies and journalism. There, she writes and produces news podcasts for the student paper, the Massachusetts Daily Collegian. Sara has previously interned with Frontline PBS, GBH News, and the Massachusetts Trial Courts. In the future, she hopes to attend law school and practice media law.

Jessica Bravo Jessica is CT Mirror’s reporting intern. She is currently a junior at Central Connecticut State University pursuing her bachelor’s degree in journalism. Within the journalism program, she concentrates in print and online journalism. She also works at her school’s newspaper, The Recorder, and peer mentors first-year undergraduates at Central. Jessica is a Connecticut native through and through.

Grace McFadden Grace is CT Mirror’s newsletters and podcasts intern. She is currently an English and American Studies student at the University of Connecticut, where she works at the campus newspaper and campus radio station. Prior to the CT Mirror, Grace has done work with The Plug Insights, the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, and WSHU Radio. She is a lifelong resident of the Connecticut shoreline.

Azya Thornton Azya is CT Mirror’s sourcing diversity database intern. She will work to expand CT Mirror’s newly created database of diverse leaders and experts, part of an effort to bring more diversity to the sources found in our reporting. She is a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in journalism, with an emphasis on feature writing and broadcast journalism.