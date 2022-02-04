Karen DuBois-Walton has been named chair of the state Board of Education. She is pictured in her New Haven office, June 17, 2020. Cloe Poisson / CTMirror.org

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that he is appointing Dr. Karen DuBois-Walton to serve as the chair of the Connecticut State Board of Education.

DuBois-Walton, of New Haven, is expected to preside at the next Board of Education meeting. Lamont first appointed her to serve as a member of the board in June 2020.

“Over these last couple of years, she has been a valuable voice as a member of the State Board of Education, utilizing her experience to bring a much-needed perspective to this important body, which is why I feel that having her serve as its next chairperson is a natural fit,” Lamont said.

DuBois-Walton said she is going to focus on the safety and wellness of Connecticut students.

“I am excited to lead the Connecticut State Board of Education at this pivotal moment where we will design and implement the next five-year plan guiding our efforts to create equity for all Connecticut learners,” DuBois-Walton said.

Allan Taylor, the board’s outgoing chairperson, has served in the position since 2005.

“I turn the gavel over to Karen with complete confidence in her leadership ability and her dedication to the future of Connecticut’s children,” Taylor said.

Lamont added that DuBois-Walton has been an “incredibly active member of the New Haven community” for years.

In addition to serving on the board, she is the president of the Elm City Communities/Housing Authority of the City of New Haven, the Glendower Group, LLC and 360 Management Group, Inc.

Previously, Dubois-Walton served as chief of staff and chief administrative officer for John DeStefano, Jr., New Haven’s longest-serving mayor. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Yale University and master’s degree and Ph.D. from Boston University.