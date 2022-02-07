HARTFORD, CT (February 7, 2022) – Connecticut Public and The Connecticut Mirror, two of the most respected non-profit news organizations in Connecticut, will join forces to hire a Federal Policy reporter to fill a much-needed gap in the state’s journalism landscape.

This multiplatform reporter will be based in Washington, D.C., and will produce stories that examine the impact of federal legislation on Connecticut. The reporting will put particular emphasis on economic sectors that are critical to the state, including defense, health care and financial services, as well as high-disparity topics like education, housing and justice. The reporter will also cover the state’s congressional delegation and Connecticut campaigns and elections.

The reporter funded by this position will produce digital printed word, radio and TV content, and will work with Connecticut-based reporters at both newsrooms. Direction and editing support for the Federal Policy reporter will be provided by CT Mirror Executive Editor Elizabeth Hamilton, who commented, “With significant new infrastructure funds, increased defense funds, and increased federal funding for social programs coming into Connecticut, the need for federal policy coverage is critical. This new position broadens our accountability journalism across multiple platforms to reach more people in our state.”

Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content. Officer of Connecticut Public said, “Coverage of the impact of federal policy in Connecticut is critical to our state, and the need for accountability is essential. Our two organizations share a commitment to fair, accurate, non-partisan journalism, and we are delighted to expand our relationship with this new reporting project.”

The Federal Policy reporter position is made possible through a two-year gift by the Robert and Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation and Engage CT. The gift of $240,000 represents approximately 80% of the anticipated cost of the reporting initiative, including salary, benefits, equipment, travel and professional development. The two organizations will split all costs related to the position.

Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public commented, “This support helps advance our goal of increasing independent, relevant and meaningful journalism about Connecticut and examine the effect of federal policies on our state. We are very grateful for the support of Bob and Margaret Patricelli, who have been committed to expanding unbiased journalism in Connecticut for many years.”

“The Connecticut Mirror and Connecticut Public have been looking for an opportunity to deepen our collaboration,” said Bruce Putterman, CEO and Publisher of The Connecticut Mirror. “Bob Patricelli’s long-time commitment to elevating civic engagement in Connecticut has led him to support both organizations for many years. This gift achieves both of those goals in addition to filling a major coverage void in our state.”

About The Connecticut Mirror

The Connecticut Mirror (www.CTMirror.org) is a nonprofit, non-partisan, digital native, multi-platform news organization that covers public policy, government, and politics in Connecticut. Our mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives. Our core coverage areas include the state budget, economic development, education, health, justice, housing, the environment, urban affairs, politics, and investigations. CT Mirror first published in January 2010. We have a staff of 12 journalists and a $2 million annual budget, 88% of which is individual and foundation contributions.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million people each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.