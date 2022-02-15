Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting say they have reached an agreement with the company that made the murder weapon.

The Dec. 14, 2012 shooting left 20 students and six educators dead. Two years later, Relatives of victims sued the Remington Arms Company in a Connecticut court. They alleged that the manufacturer marketed and sold assault rifles to civilians, “prioritizing profit over public safety.” Now, according to court documents and the plaintiffs themselves, that suit appears to be coming to a close.

In a press release, the plaintiffs said they won two big concessions in the settlement. First, the gunmaker’s insurance companies are paying $73 million — the full amount of coverage available. Second, they won access to and will make public thousands of pages of internal documents that they say will “prove Remington’s wrongdoing and carry important lessons for helping to prevent future mass shootings. “

Attorney Joshua Koskoff and the families of Sandy Hook victims come together for a press conference to announce a settlement in their suit against the maker of the gun used at Sandy Hook.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, lead attorney for the plaintiffs Josh Koskoff said the case was both about greed and about the marketing of the gun to civilians. He said the “AR-15 was not used by a highly-trained soldier, but by a deeply troubled kid.”

Jury selection in the seven-year-old case was set to begin this September. But now, according to the filing signed by the plaintiff’s attorney Josh Koskoff, there’s a request for a hearing to have the case withdrawn.

An initial settlement was offered to the plaintiffs last July. The defense sent “an offer of compromise” to the estates of nine of the victims in a deal worth about $33 million – $3.66 million to each party. This agreement more than doubles that number.