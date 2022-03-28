In September, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the White House would ask Connecticut to accept “as many as 310 Afghan refugees for resettlement in Connecticut.”

The effort has gone better than expected. As of March 18, more than 700 Afghans had come to live in the state, more than double the original target, thanks to a well-coordinated public-private partnership created by Lamont and strong public support.

Tom talks to Ebong Udoma about meeting some of the refugees who now call CT home.

