Activists trying to open Connecticut’s municipal beaches to non-residents have been caught for years in a game of rock-paper-scissors.
Every time they employ a new strategy, the opposition counters.
And while the latest effort — tied to a study of parking rates and local beach budgets — appears to have bogged down, reformers are adjusting again, preparing to make fair beach access a statewide campaign issue this summer.
Reporter Keith Phaneuf joins host Ebong Udoma to explain the ins and outs of a decades-long fight.
You can read Keith’s story here.