Activists trying to open Connecticut’s municipal beaches to non-residents have been caught for years in a game of rock-paper-scissors.

Every time they employ a new strategy, the opposition counters.

And while the latest effort — tied to a study of parking rates and local beach budgets — appears to have bogged down, reformers are adjusting again, preparing to make fair beach access a statewide campaign issue this summer.

Reporter Keith Phaneuf joins host Ebong Udoma to explain the ins and outs of a decades-long fight.

You can read Keith’s story here.