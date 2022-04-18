Konstantinos Diamantis, the former state official under federal investigation, showed a special interest in his daughter’s quest for state employment on a number of occasions in early 2020, according to documents released Friday.

The documents, obtained by The Connecticut Mirror through a Freedom of Information Act request, were compiled in response to a federal subpoena issued in October.

Investigative reporter Dave Altimari tells host Ebong Udoma what the emails reveal.

Dave does in-depth investigative reporting for CT Mirror. His work focuses on government accountability including financial oversight, abuse of power, corruption, safety monitoring, and compliance with law. Before joining CT Mirror Altimari spent 23 years at the Hartford Courant breaking some of the state’s biggest, most impactful investigative stories.