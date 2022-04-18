Konstantinos Diamantis, the former state official under federal investigation, showed a special interest in his daughter’s quest for state employment on a number of occasions in early 2020, according to documents released Friday.

The documents, obtained by The Connecticut Mirror through a Freedom of Information Act request, were compiled in response to a federal subpoena issued in October.

Investigative reporter Dave Altimari tells host Ebong Udoma what the emails reveal.

