EVITP, Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program, a 2O hour nationally-developed training program for licensed electricians, will ensure Connecticut gets what we pay for: safe, reliable, quality electric vehicle charging. This training should be required by the state and utilities.

Developed by the nation’s leading utilities, electric vehicle charger manufacturers, and electricians themselves, EVITP is a brand-neutral, volunteer-based, non-profit organization that trains electricians in the electric vehicle infrastructure space across the United States and Canada. Training includes site assessment, load calculations, National Electric Code, jobsite safety, personal protection equipment, and other installation and maintenance best practices.

As the electric vehicle industry continues to grow and evolve, the EVITP curriculum is regularly updated to include new technology, products, best practices, and industry norms. The current curriculum, EVITP 4.0, includes DC fast chargers, inductive charging equipment, liquid-cooled conductors, vehicle-to-grid applications, and other installation and maintenance best practices.

Bill Finch is Director at the Connecticut Labor-Management Cooperative Committee- IBEW/NECA. Paul Wessel is a leader at the Greater New Haven Clean Cities Coalition.