The desk of Rep. Geraldo Reyes, D-Waterbury, co-chairman of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, in the House chamber. Yehyun Kim

On the last night of the 2022 legislative session, weary legislators left signs of their efforts in the House chambers.

The session, which began in February with a speech from Gov. Ned Lamont, covered topics from children’s mental health and juvenile crime to a clean air act and various labor issues.

As midnight approached on Wednesday, legislators battled through a trove of last-minute bills, fortified by dedication to their work and causes — and some snacks.

A laptop of Rep. Lezlye Zupkus, R-Prospect, is on the desk in the House chamber. Yehyun Kim
A laptop of Rep. Tami Zawistowski, R-East Granby, is placed on her desk in the House chamber. Yehyun Kim
Bill documents are stacked up between Republican legislators’ desks in the House chamber. Yehyun Kim
Garrett West, an intern working with Rep. Mary Mushinsky, D-Wallingford, focuses on his work on the final day of the legislative session. Yehyun Kim
On the final day of the legislative session, some legislators kept snacks near their desks. Yehyun Kim
Snacks are lined up on the staircase in the House chamber. Yehyun Kim
Mik France, R-Ledyard, wears an American flag tie and a conservative caucus badge. Yehyun Kim

