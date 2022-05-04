On the last night of the 2022 legislative session, weary legislators left signs of their efforts in the House chambers.

The session, which began in February with a speech from Gov. Ned Lamont, covered topics from children’s mental health and juvenile crime to a clean air act and various labor issues.

As midnight approached on Wednesday, legislators battled through a trove of last-minute bills, fortified by dedication to their work and causes — and some snacks.