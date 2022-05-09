Across the country, hospital mergers are changing the ways in which people access health care. Most hospitals are no longer independent but instead part of larger health systems that own multiple facilities.

When hospitals merge, they decrease costs by cutting duplicative services. Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy currently has three pending proposals to cut services, including psychiatric services and labor and delivery wards.

Investigative fellow Katy Golvala spoke to host JD Allen about the effect that has on patients. You can read her story here.