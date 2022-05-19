Leaving prison and trying to re-establish life in the community comes with an incredible set of challenges – housing, employment, family relationships – and under it all, recovering from the trauma of incarceration itself.
Thousands of people were released from prison in Connecticut in 2020 as the Department of Correction tried to stem a tide of COVID in its facilities.
In Their Own Words
Connecticut residents and experts share their perspectives with Untold.
This episode we go inside the Hartford Re-entry Welcome Center, and Ryan Lindsay will introduce us to Antonio Rivera, who came home from prison during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.
John and Mercy speak with Iliana Pujols from the Connecticut Justice Alliance about her work with young people touched by the criminal justice system.
Iliana is also a member of CT Mirror’s Community Editorial Board.
Organizations featured in this episode: