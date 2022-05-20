The Fairfield Athletic Foundation was created by concerned Fairfield citizens with a simple goal in mind: to ensure that the athletic infrastructure in our town meets the needs of our growing community. We are writing today to inform our Fairfield friends and neighbors about an important pending initiative before our town leaders.

The Fairfield Athletic Foundation has been working for over a year with town officials to add a turf field at Roger Ludlowe Middle School. This is an important first step in improving Fairfield’s athletic fields. Adding a turf complex at Roger Ludlowe Middle School was recently approved by the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance. Our last hurdle is the Representative Town Meeting (RTM). The RTM met Monday, May 16 to discuss all the projects up for consideration and then will vote next Monday, May 23.

If you or your children play sports in Fairfield, you know the sports fields are lacking. Many of them are in bad shape. Fairfield’s grass fields are poorly maintained. Many of the fields don’t drain well, leading to countless rain outs and scheduling headaches for our sports leagues. And many fields are riddled with dangerous hazards that have contributed to injuries for children and adults. Fairfield is well behind our neighboring communities in terms of the quantity and quality of turf fields. We need your help to change that.

If you support better fields in Fairfield, we ask that you please email the RTM asking for support of this project. The email address is rtm@fairfieldct.org. Please take a few minutes and let our elected leaders know it’s time for them to step up and FIX OUR FIELDS! If you want to know more about the FAF’s mission, you can visit our website at www.fairfieldaf.org. Thank you for making your voice heard. Together we can a better future for Fairfield.

Kery Kilgannon of Fairfield on behalf of the Fairfield Athletic Foundation.