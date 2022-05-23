Getting food waste — more euphemistically, organics — out of the waste stream won’t solve the state’s waste disposal problems, but it’s widely recognized those problems won’t be solved without doing that.

In reality, many communities and waste operations have been at this for years — some for decades. But they have faced an absence of state policy and little-to-no coordination. 

CT Mirror’s energy and environment reporter Jan Ellen Spiegel talks to host Ebong Udoma about the logistics of food waste. You can read her story here.

