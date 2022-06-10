It is amazing that at such a horrendous time in our lives that we have a large number of wealthy candidates who have enough time and money to give back to society by running for higher office with their own money BUT also insulting the voter by concentrating on minutia (the country song about Connecticut) rather than the issues which face us all and need some deep thinking and solutions.

Candidates for leading our state as governor, please tell us how you plan to deal with gun arsenals; women’s healthcare issues, including the right to a legal abortion; and protecting residents as they go about their education, work and everyday living.

Please deal with issues as you see them and stop wasting time on needless distractions.

Carol Waxman lives in Fairfield.