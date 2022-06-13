During the pandemic, mid-career and older nurses have experienced burnout, left emergency departments and intensive care units for less stressful positions or retired early. Many younger nurses opted for lucrative traveling assignments. Nurses periodically fell ill with COVID and had to stay home, placing further stress on health care facilities.

The approximately 2,000 nurses graduating from Connecticut institutions this year can’t fill those gaps in the workforce.

CT Mirror’s economic development reporter Erica Phillips talks to host Ebong Udoma about what’s being done to plan for the future. You can read her story here.