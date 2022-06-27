HARTFORD, Conn. — Lisa Hagen, who has covered federal congressional, presidential and judicial issues at U.S. News & World Report, The Hill and National Journal, has been selected as the new federal policy reporter in a recently formed collaboration between Connecticut Public and The Connecticut Mirror.

Hagen will be based in Washington, D.C. and will produce stories that examine the impact of federal policy on Connecticut. Her reporting will highlight economic sectors that are critical to the state, including defense, health care and financial services, as well as high-disparity topics like education, housing and justice. Ms. Hagen will also collaborate with Connecticut-based reporters at both organizations to report on the state’s congressional delegation and Connecticut campaigns and elections.

“Our readers will benefit tremendously from Lisa’s reporting,” said CT Mirror Executive Editor Elizabeth Hamilton. “She’s covered Capitol Hill, the White House and the Supreme Court, and she knows how to produce in-depth stories about complex federal policy that readers can digest and understand.”

“Our audience and members are telling us that they want more local journalism and they want us to bring them national news and analysis in the Connecticut context,” said Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public. “Lisa Hagen has been chronicling emerging legislative, executive and judicial issues for seven years and we are very pleased to welcome her aboard in this innovative partnership with CT Mirror.”

Hagen begins her new role on July 11th. The federal policy position was made possible through a two-year gift by the Robert and Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation and Engage CT.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million people each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About The Connecticut Mirror

The Connecticut Mirror (www.CTMirror.org) is a nonprofit, non-partisan, digital native, multi-platform news organization that covers public policy, government, and politics in Connecticut. Our mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives. Our core coverage areas include the state budget, economic development, education, health, justice, housing, the environment, urban affairs, politics, and investigations. CT Mirror first published in January 2010. We have a staff of 12 journalists and a $2 million annual budget, 88% of which is individual and foundation contributions.