In the fledgling cannabis industry, large companies have quickly risen to dominate the market in states where pot is now legal.

But as regulators begin awarding licenses to select adult-use operators and businesses scramble to build out capacity, cannabis entrepreneurs, customers and communities are increasingly concerned about equity — whether there really is room for everyone.

Massachusetts is ahead of Connecticut — retail sales began in 2018. CT Mirror’s economic development reporter Erica Phillips tells host Ebong Udoma what we can learn from the Bay State’s experience. You can read her story here.